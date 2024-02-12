Israeli special forces overnight rescued two hostages, brothers-in-law Fernando Merman (60) and Luis Har (70), during a complex targeted operation in Rafah, southern Gaza.

The men were kidnapped from Nir Itzhak on October 7, a kibbutz on the Gaza border, along with 3 other family members. Both are said to be in a good health condition.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, the former hostages were transferred to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv for medical examination and necessary treatment, including psychological support.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari gave a morning press briefing and revealed details of the operation, saying it had been prepared for a long time.

Sheba Medical Center

"Following an airstrike, at 1:49 a.m. (local time) the special forces broke into a building in Rafah and found Merman and Har on the second floor being guarded by armed terrorists," Hagari said.

A firefight ensued, and Hagari said the soldiers used their bodies to shield the hostages from the gunfire.

Troops took Fernando and Luis to a safe zone where they underwent an initial medical inspection and were then transferred to Israel by helicopter. Hagari added that the former hostages have already been "excitedly" reunited with their families.

IDF Spokesperson

"To the hostages in Gaza, if you can hear me, we will not waste a single opportunity to bring you home," stated Hagari.

The IDF spokesperson also said that since October 7 security forces, including the IDF and Shin Bet, have worked "endlessly" to prepare operations of this type, and "today the conditions allowed them to bring those plans to life." He vowed that Israel would continue to try to bring back the hostages in any way possible, including a deal.