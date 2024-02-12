The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the deaths of two soldiers in the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

Major General (resp.) Alon Kleinman and Major General Adi Eldor, both serving in the Magellan unit of the commando brigade, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Major (ret.) Alon Kleinman, aged 21, hailing from Nofo, was a reserve fighter in the Magellan unit. Major General Adi Eldor, also 21 years old, was from Haifa.

In a statement the IDF expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

Their families have been notified, and the IDF pledges to stand by them during this difficult time.

Professort Miki Halbertal, director of the Rambam Medical Center: "The Rambam family received this morning with great sadness the terrible news of the death of the late Adi Eldor, a Magellan fighter. The news of the death of the late Adi, the son of Dr. Liron Eldor, a Rambam physician, and the grandson of Prof. Yosef Itzkovitz, who was a senior department manager at Rambam and the father of the field of fertility and stem cells in Israel - breaks our hearts."

With the loss of Major General Kleinman and Major General Eldor, the death toll among IDF soldiers since the beginning of the ground operation in Gaza has risen to 229.