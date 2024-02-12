Reports suggest deadly overnight hostilities in Rafah | LIVE UPDATES
Palestinian reports indicate overnight explosions, intense hostilities in southern Gaza's Rafah with dozens killed
As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue activity in Gaza's southmost city of Rafah, Palestinian sources reported overnight explosions, hostilities in the area with dozens killed.
Meanwhile, many have warned against the Israeli military's action in Rafah where hundreds of thousands Palestinians are now sheltered. The United Nations Middle East envoy said the operation in the area would be "completely catastrophic," while Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Sunday released a statement, condemning 'high level Israeli officials' pertaining to future IDF operations inside Rafah.
Meanwhile, during a "daring" overnight operation in Rafah, the IDF rescued two hostages: Fernando Merman (60) and Luis Har (70).
To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Netanyahu salutes hostages rescue, says 'only military pressure will result in the release of all our abductees'
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah met with Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s (PIJ) Nakhaleh - Hezbollah statement
U.S. President Biden welcomes King of Jordan Abdullah II to discuss efforts to free hostages amid fears over IDF operation in Rafah
Hamas-run Ministry of Health claims 100 killed in overnight hostilities in Rafah
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
World reacts to rescue of two hostages, finally reunited with family members released from captivity back in November
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Vessel reports missile attack off Yemen’s coast
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .