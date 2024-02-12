As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue activity in Gaza's southmost city of Rafah, Palestinian sources reported overnight explosions, hostilities in the area with dozens killed.

Meanwhile, many have warned against the Israeli military's action in Rafah where hundreds of thousands Palestinians are now sheltered. The United Nations Middle East envoy said the operation in the area would be "completely catastrophic," while Egyptian Foreign Ministry on Sunday released a statement, condemning 'high level Israeli officials' pertaining to future IDF operations inside Rafah.

Meanwhile, during a "daring" overnight operation in Rafah, the IDF rescued two hostages: Fernando Merman (60) and Luis Har (70).

To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war