In a dramatic operation, Israeli forces rescued two hostages overnight: Fernando Merman (60) and Luis Har (70).

The brothers-in-law were found and rescued during a complex joint operation in Rafah, in southern Gaza. They were brought back to Israel overnight and taken to Sheba Medical Center where doctors pronounced them in "good" condition after an initial evaluation.

Fernando and Luis were kidnapped by terrorists on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Itzhak, on the Gaza border, along with Luis's partner and Fernando's sister Clara Merman, 62, their other sister Gabriela Leimberg, 59, and Gabriela’s daughter, Mia, 17.

As the dramatic operation, dubbed 'Golden Hand,' unfolded, the hostages' families were informed of their rescue. Luis's son-in-law Idan told Israeli media about the middle of the night phone call they received. He says they were told, "They're in our hands, come to Tel HaShomer [Sheba Medical Center]." Idan said they jumped for joy, and left immediately. Idan explained that Luis's four children each received the same phone call, as well as members of Fernando's family.

Idan described his impression of his father-in-law upon seeing him after the first medical evaluations: "He's thin, pale, and in shock from the commotion of the situation."

"He has been in a very difficult and complicated situation for 128 days. He didn't really talk about what happened to him, and was more concerned about what was happening to us, his children and grandchildren. He didn't even forget that today is my birthday, and wished me 'Mazel tov'."

Idan also revealed the moment of reuniting with his sister-in-law Gabriela, who had been in captivity with them. "He gave Gabriela a long, long hug full of meaning. They didn't speak - as if they wanted to continue from where they left off."

He said that Fernando and Luis, both of whom have Argentinian citizenship, were laughing and chatting about the barbecue they would prepare when they would be released from the hospital. "They look hungry," Idan added. "Very, very tired, and they really seem to be mentally drained. They definitely lost weight. The belly, the pooch disappeared."

IDF Spokesperson

Idan revealed that the two men had not had access to the news, especially since Gabriela, Mia and Clara had been released on the fifty-third day of the war. He said they were shocked to learn what had happened, and did not know much about what occurred on October 7, aside from what they had caught from Al Jazeera broadcasts at the start of the war.

The Leimbergs and Clara Merman were released on November 28 during the temporary Israel-Hamas truce. The world remembers Mia as the girl released from captivity carrying her pet dog.

Idan called the successful IDF operation "the essence of the State of Israel," but says he thinks Israel should seek the release of captives by other means too. "We know from past experience that captives know that the IDF will eventually get to them, we are very, very happy today and excited that we are on this side. But we must remember that there are 134 other abductees in Gaza, we do not know what their situation is, and we must reach a deal and implement it as soon as possible."

Israel's President Isaac Herzog saluted the security forces on the "daring rescue operation," saying there was no greater mitzvah [in Judaism, a good deed] than their freedom. He vowed to "continue to act in every way to return all the hostages home."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli Parliament [Knesset] Speaker Amir Ohana also praised the “impressive, heroic and complex rescue operation” that "offered hope to an entire nation."

"Finally good news,” he said adding that the authorities would not rest until all hostages return home.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

War cabinet minister Benny Gantz stated that “along with the great joy for the return of Fernando and Luis, there is great sadness at the fall of Sergeant first class Adi Eldor and Sergeant first class Alon Kleinman as they fought for us. We will not stop working to return all 134 abductees home. We remember, and we continue.”

Kleinman and Eldor, both serving in the Magellan unit of the commando brigade, fell in a separate battle while fighting in Khan Yunis on Sunday.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Argentinian President Javier Milei, who made a solidarity visit to Israel last week and spent time at Kibbutz Nir Oz on the Gaza border, thanked Israeli security forces for the rescue of the Argentinian dual citizens.

The Office of the Argentinian President posted a statement on X reading: “During his visit to the State of Israel, President Javier Milei reiterated to President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the request for the release of each of the Argentine hostages, and continues to firmly maintain his condemnation of Hamas terrorism."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755608084272284038 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• Charity workers, teachers, mothers - stories of 10 Israelis released on fifth day of truce >>

• IDF special forces rescue 2 hostages in 'daring' overnight operation in southern Gaza >>

• Biden tells Netanyahu U.S. insists on 'credible, executable' plan for safeguarding civilians in Rafah >>