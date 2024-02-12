U.S. sees progress in hostage negotiations with Hamas - report

Negotiations aimed at securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have seen significant progress, according to a senior official from the Biden administration.

Despite acknowledging that there are still some substantial gaps to bridge, the official expressed optimism, stating that the framework for a deal is nearly finalized.

The report comes in the wake of a 45-minute phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the hostage release agreement was a primary topic of discussion. President Biden emphasized the importance of capitalizing on the recent progress to expedite the release of all hostages without delay.

Israel freed two hostages from Hamas captivity during a special operation in Rafah early Monday morning.

While specifics regarding the progress made were not disclosed, it follows Netanyahu's dismissal of Hamas's conditions for a new hostage deal as "delusional." Hamas had demanded the release of over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners, complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a permanent ceasefire, and concessions related to the Temple Mount sovereignty.

President Biden reportedly assured Netanyahu of U.S. support for Israel's security concerns but cautioned against a military operation in Rafah, Gaza's last Hamas stronghold, without adequate measures to protect civilians. With tensions escalating, Hamas has threatened to disrupt the hostage negotiations if Israeli troops advance into Rafah.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the importance of military intelligence in bringing a viable hostage deal closer, suggesting that Israel's ongoing offensive aims to pressure Hamas into compromising on its demands.

Egyptian officials reportedly issued a warning to Hamas, urging the group to reach a hostage-for-ceasefire agreement with Israel within two weeks, or face Israeli military intervention in Rafah.

The proposed Paris framework, accepted by Israel as a basis for negotiations, outlines a phased approach to secure the release of hostages, including Israeli civilians and soldiers held by Hamas since October 7. The framework envisions a series of humanitarian pauses, with hostages released in stages based on specific criteria.