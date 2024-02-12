How many hostages remain in Gaza?

After the rescue operation that brought home abductees Fernando Merman and Luis Har after 129 days in captivity, Israeli National Information Directorate updated the information on the current count of hostages remaining in Gaza. According to its data, 134 people remain in terrorist captivity in the Strip.

Out of this number, four people have been there since 2014. 130 were kidnapped on October 7.

Among the 130 October 7 abductees, there are 111 men and 19 women. The number includes two children under the age of 5.

In terms of nationalities, there are 119 Israelis and 11 foreigners: eight citizens of Thailand, one - of Nepal, one - of Tanzania, and one of France and Mexico.

Hamas is believed to keep bodies of 31 abductees believed dead, including late Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

Additionally, one Israeli is considered missing.

As for the released and rescued hostages, their number rose on Monday up to 123 people. Five Israelis were freed before the November temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners - during the hostage release deal.

Eight captives were killed by Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) returned their bodies to Israel.

Three more hostages were accidentally killed by the IDF during its operation in the Strip.

Finally, the men rescued on Monday: Fernando Merman and Luis Har - constitute the two people the Israeli military have managed to rescue after the November truce ended.

