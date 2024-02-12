How the IDF freed hostages in Gaza: released footage documents daring operation

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday released footage taken during the daring operation to free two hostages in Rafah, liberating Fernando Merman (60) and Luis Har (70) from captivity after more than four months.

Shortly before 2:00 am, special forces breached into the building where the two were held in downtown Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Once they arrived at the hostages, the soldiers placed themselves in front of them and terrorists who were guarding the abductees.

The terrorists were killed, with one soldier lightly wounded in the fighting. The Israel Air Force provided aerial support during the whole operation.

In the footage, Israeli soldiers are seen entering the building where Merman and Har were being held.

