How the IDF freed hostages in Gaza: released footage documents daring operation

Special units enter building, IAF provides cover fire from air – Israel freed hostages held for more than four months in Gaza

High-ranking officers from Israel Defense Forces managing operation "Golden Hand" from the war room in Tel Aviv
High-ranking officers from Israel Defense Forces managing operation "Golden Hand" from the war room in Tel AvivIDF Spokesperson's Unit

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday released footage taken during the daring operation to free two hostages in Rafah, liberating Fernando Merman (60) and Luis Har (70) from captivity after more than four months.

Shortly before 2:00 am, special forces breached into the building where the two were held in downtown Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip. Once they arrived at the hostages, the soldiers placed themselves in front of them and terrorists who were guarding the abductees.

The terrorists were killed, with one soldier lightly wounded in the fighting. The Israel Air Force provided aerial support during the whole operation.

In the footage, Israeli soldiers are seen entering the building where Merman and Har were being held.

