President Javier Milei extends gratitude to Israeli forces for rescue of Argentinian hostages

Argentine President Javier Milei expressed profound gratitude to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Shabak, and the Israeli police for their swift and successful operation in rescuing two Argentine hostages, Fernando Marman and Luis Har, from captivity in the Gaza Strip.

The daring rescue took place during the night from Sunday to Monday in Rafah, located in the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

Marman, 60, and Har, 70, had been kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas on October 7. The hostages were held captive in a building in Rafah, guarded by Hamas militants.

President Milei conveyed his appreciation through his office, emphasizing the crucial role played by Israeli security forces in ensuring the safe return of the Argentine citizens. During his recent visit to Israel, President Milei reiterated his demand for the release of the hostages to President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The rescue operation, supported by airstrikes, commenced around 1:40 a.m. local time. IDF forces stormed the building where Marman and Har were held, successfully liberating them from captivity. Following their rescue, the hostages were transferred to the Sheba Tel Hashomer medical center in Tel Aviv.

Despite their ordeal, both Marman and Har were declared to be in relatively good health by medical personnel, albeit fatigued, pale, and emaciated. The timely intervention of Israeli security forces ensured the swift and safe return of the Argentine hostages, underscoring the ongoing cooperation and solidarity between Argentina and Israel in combating terrorism and safeguarding human lives.

The Argentine government continues to condemn terrorism perpetrated by Hamas and stands in solidarity with the victims of such acts of violence.