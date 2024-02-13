The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the names of three fallen soldiers, all reservists from the same battalion, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 232.

Lieutenant colonel (res.) Netanel Yaacov Elkouby, 36 years old, from Haifa, was a commander of the 630th Battalion, in the Southern Brigade, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (Res.) Ziv Chen, 27 years old, from Kfar Saba, was a reserve fighter in the 630th Battalion, in the Southern Brigade, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Major (in res.) Yair Cohen, 30 years old, from Ramat Gan, was acting company commander in the 630th Battalion, in the Southern Brigade, and fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

