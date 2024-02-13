A negotiations summit was reportedly taking place in Cairo, with the arrival of Israeli and U.S. intelligence chiefs who will meet their Egyptian counterpart and the Qatari prime minister, in order to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Meanwhile, a daring Israel Defense Forces (IDF) special rescue operation brought home two hostages from Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city.

