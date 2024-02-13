IDF strengthens 'operational control' of Khan Yunis area in Gaza, killing over 30 terrorists | LIVE UPDATES
Rocket alert sirens sounded early morning in Gaza border communities, while negotiations to take place in Egypt over a ceasefire-hostage deal
A negotiations summit was reportedly taking place in Cairo, with the arrival of Israeli and U.S. intelligence chiefs who will meet their Egyptian counterpart and the Qatari prime minister, in order to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal. Meanwhile, a daring Israel Defense Forces (IDF) special rescue operation brought home two hostages from Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city.
Initial report of second security incident in the West Bank, terrorist neutralized
IDF strengthens 'operational control' of Khan Yunis area in Gaza, killing over 30 terrorists
The IDF said its troops continued operational activities in western Khan Yunis over the past day, during its daily briefing.
"IDF troops killed over 30 terrorists and strengthened operational control of the area with targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, sniper ambushes and patrols," the military said in the statement.
"In central Gaza, IDF troops killed approximately ten terrorists over the past day. During the activity, the troops identified a terrorist cell entering a compound from where an anti-tank missile was being prepared to fire at IDF troops. Within a few minutes, an IDF fighter jet targeted and killed the terrorists," it added.
Initials reports of car ramming attack in West Bank, terrorist neutralized
Reports of rocket fire toward northern Israeli community of Margaliot, minor damage to area hit but no casualties
U.S. President, King of Jordan urge to avoid 'catastrophe' in Gaza's Rafah
IDF announces death of 3 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 232
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile attack at commercial ships in Red Sea area
