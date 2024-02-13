IDF reports latest incident of terrorists hiding behind civilians in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday morning disclosed details from its recent operations in Gaza, including another cynical use of civilians by terrorists being identified before any harm was done to Israeli troops.

In western Khan Yunis, a Hamas stronghold in Gaza, two terrorists were moving under the guise of the civilian population. According to the statement, one of the terrorists was spotted while aiming a loaded pistol at an IDF vehicle.

"The troops immediately responded, killing the two terrorists," the IDF said in a statement, adding "This is another example of Hamas’ systematic use of the civilian population as a human shield for its military activities in the Gaza Strip."

IDF activities in the western Khan Yunis area over the past 24 hours included targeted raids on terrorist infrastructure, ambushes on snipers, patrols and resulted in over 30 terrorists killed. According to the statement, the Israeli forces "strengthened operational control of the area."

Others incidents reported by the IDF was the identification of terrorists transferring explosive devices on a motorcycle, which was then targeted by an aircraft. Furthermore, two weapons storage facilities were located inside the residences of terrorists.

The IDF concluded in its statement that approximately 10 terrorists were killed in the central Gaza Strip. During an activity in the area, Israeli soldiers identified a terrorist cell entering a compound to prepare an anti-tank missile attack but were targeted and killed by fighter jets.

