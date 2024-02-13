Footage shows Gazans moving away from Rafah northbound to center

Egypt and Israel are reportedly looking for ways to avoid further confrontation over an impending military ground operation in Rafah, with each side proposing a plan to facilitate the safe evacuation of over one million Gazans from the southern city.

The pro-Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Egypt suggested for Israel to direct displaced Palestinians to the central part of the Gaza Strip, especially Deir al-Balah, and to declare it a "safe zone."

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel proposed the creation of sprawling tent cities along Gaza's coastline as part of an evacuation plan to be funded by the U.S. and its Arab Gulf partners.

The Israeli proposal would reportedly include the establishment of 15 campsites, each consisting of around 25,000 tents spread across the southwestern part of the Gaza Strip.

In the meantime, recent footage showed displaced Gazans moving from Rafah toward the central part of the strip, without any formal instructions being given by any side.

Responding to a question on ongoing operations in Gaza, reportedly raising tensions between Egypt and Israel, the Egyptian foreign minister said "a peace agreement between Egypt and Israel already exists," and concluded "we will continue it."