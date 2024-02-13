Factions in Gaza 'keen' to make ceasefire deal without gains for Israel - report

Following a framework proposal presented at ceasefire negotiations in Paris, initially agreed upon by Israel but Hamas countered with more demands, Palestinian factions in Gaza were now claiming the "resistance" was keen to proceed but did not want to give any political ground to the Israelis.

A source in the Palestinian factions in Gaza told the Pro-Hezbollah Lebanese Al-Mayadeen that Israel was “trying to empty the Paris understandings of their contents” and is seeking to reach an achievement regarding the release of hostages.

However, according to The Associated Press there was progress in the negotiations. Delegations headed by senior officials from Israel, Qatar, the United States, were in Cairo on Tuesday for advancing the ceasefire and hostage release talks.

Held captive in Gaza for 130 days since the Hamas-led October 7 attack, mediators primarily from Qatar, the United States and Egypt, as well as from other countries such as Russia and France, were trying to see over 130 hostages returned to Israel.

According to the Al-Mayadeen report, the Palestinian factions in Gaza said “despite the resistance’s keenness to make the mediators’ efforts successful,” it will not give Israel a chance to achieve political gains after its failure in the field.

The report followed "one of Israel's most successful rescue operations," during which the 60 year old Fernando Merman and 70 year old Luis Har were liberated from captivity in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city.

At the same time as the report, Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh was meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Qatar, ahead of renewed negotiations with mediators in Egypt.