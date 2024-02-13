As the Israeli defense Forces (IDF) increase operations in the southern Gaza Strip, Israel has put forth a proposal to evacuate civilians from Rafah, a move that has raised concerns both domestically and internationally.

The plan, unveiled by Israeli officials and presented to Egypt in recent days, outlines the creation of vast tent camps in Gaza financed by the United States and its Gulf Arab partners.

This proposal comes as Israel prepares for what it deems an essential ground offensive to root out Hamas from Rafah, which it identifies as the last stronghold of the militant group in the region.

According to the proposal, Israel aims to establish 15 camps, each housing approximately 25,000 tents, in the southwest of the Gaza Strip. These camps would serve as temporary shelters for civilians evacuated from Rafah in anticipation of the military operation. Egyptian officials would play a crucial role in setting up the camps and coordinating the evacuation process, including the transportation of injured Palestinians out of Gaza.

However, the proposal has sparked concerns from the United States, with President Joe Biden cautioning against an invasion of Rafah without a clear strategy to protect civilians. During a recent White House briefing, President Biden emphasized the importance of ensuring the security and support of the more than one million refugees in the region. King Abdullah II, who is currently visiting the White House called the ongoing war in Gaza "one of the most devastating wars in recent history," saying that "nearly 100,000 people have been killed, injured, or are missing. The majority are women and children."

Despite these warnings, Israeli officials have remained steadfast in their determination to proceed with the operation in Rafah. Benny Gantz, minister in the Israeli war cabinet, emphasized the necessity of the operation and affirmed Israel's commitment to taking whatever measures are deemed necessary to secure the area.