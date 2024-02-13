Hamas chief Sinwar hiding in tunnels with wife and children, new footage shows

Israel has footage showing Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, in the tunnels beneath Khan Yunis, a source confirmed to i24NEWS.

The video marks Sinwar's first appearance since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7th.

The footage was taken from Hamas security cameras within the past few days, showing Sinwar with women and children in the tunnels. Analysis of the video indicates that Sinwar appeared to be in good condition before swiftly departing the scene following the recording.

According to senior Israeli military officials, special units have been tasked with pursuing senior Hamas figures, including Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, within the underground network. These units are engaging in unprecedented operations at depths exceeding 20 meters underground, reflecting the complexity of the conflict's subterranean dimension.

Recent discoveries in Sinwar's hideouts within the tunnels have yielded handwritten documents believed to be authored by the Hamas leader. While the contents of these documents remain undisclosed, their recovery underscores the intensity of Israel's efforts to track and neutralize high-ranking Hamas operatives.

Security sources have revealed that Sinwar has been out of contact with Hamas for approximately 10 days, raising questions about his involvement in negotiations and decision-making within the organization.