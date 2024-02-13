Nasrallah: Hezbollah to continue attacks until Gaza war ends

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on Tuesday that his terrorist organization would persist in its attacks until the war in Gaza concludes.

Speaking during a televised address, Nasrallah dismissed international efforts to curb the escalation, asserting that Hezbollah's actions aimed to weaken Israel until it halts its war against Hamas.

"The front in southern Lebanon is a front of support, assistance, solidarity, and participation in weakening the Israeli enemy until it reaches the point where it is convinced that it must stop its aggression," Nasrallah declared.

Rejecting Israeli threats of a large-scale war in response to Hezbollah's assaults, Nasrallah dismissed Israel's ability to initiate such a conflict swiftly. "The enemy is not in the position of imposing conditions on Lebanon, as he is weak and in crisis," he asserted.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Nasrallah defended Hezbollah's recent attacks on Israel, stating that they aimed to prevent Israeli victory and stabilize the balance of deterrence. He criticized international delegations for prioritizing Israel's interests and failing to address Hezbollah's demands.

"All the delegations that came to Lebanon over the past months had one objective, which is the security and protection of Israel," Nasrallah claimed, suggesting that they ignored Lebanon's concerns.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Referring to Lebanon's role in the conflict, Nasrallah emphasized the importance of the country's proactive stance. He called on Lebanese authorities to assert their demands and modify UNSC Resolution 1701 to better serve Lebanon's interests.