Pompeo to i24NEWS: "We must regain deterrence against Iranian-supported terrorism"

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the Israel-Gaza border area on Tuesday, where he witnessed the aftermath of the October 7th attacks and engaged in an interview discussing critical issues in US politics and foreign policy.

During his visit, Pompeo, accompanied by his wife Susan, toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza, a community devastated by the attacks.

Following the visit to the Kibbutz, Pompeo was at the site of the Nova Music Festival massacre, where he met with survivors and police officers

Speaking about his experience, Pompeo spoke to i24NEWS on the significance of being on the ground and meeting with families affected by the violence.

"Walking this sacred space and meeting families who lost loved ones was a deeply personal experience," Pompeo said. "It underscores the importance of providing assistance to nations fighting to protect their sovereignty, including Israel and Ukraine.

Regarding the recent passing of emergency assistance to Israel by the U.S. Senate, Pompeo highlighted the importance of supporting allies in their time of need. "The United States should provide assistance both to Israel and to Ukraine," he stated. "It is important not only to these nations but also to the security interests of the United States."

Pompeo also addressed US policy toward Iran, emphasizing the need for deterrence against Iranian-supported terrorism. "We must regain our deterrence against Iranian-supported terrorism to ensure the safety of Americans and our allies," he asserted.

When asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's saying that the IDF's response in Gaza has been "over the top," Pompeo cautioned, "We have to be really careful when we use language like that because it gives encouragement to the Iranians, encouragement to Hamas."

When questioned about NATO member states not meeting their defense spending commitments, Pompeo emphasized the importance of fulfilling obligations.

"The United States remains committed to honoring its Article 5 commitments and expects the same from its allies," he stated firmly.