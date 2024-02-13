Hamas leader discusses war developments with Iranian Foreign Minister

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's Political Bureau, held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday, as announced by Hamas on its Telegram channel.

The meeting, which included a delegation from both parties, focused on recent developments in Gaza, spanning political and on-the-ground situations.

According to Hamas's statement, the discussions also touched upon Iran's diplomatic endeavors aimed at halting what Hamas termed "genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza" and backing Palestinian rights.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Haniyeh underscored several key points that Hamas deems crucial for ending the ongoing conflict. First and foremost, he emphasized the necessity of securing a ceasefire, along with the withdrawal of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) from Gaza. Additionally, Hamas stressed the importance of a prisoner exchange involving Palestinian detainees and Israeli and foreign hostages. Lastly, Haniyeh reiterated the Palestinian people's demand for recognition of their rights to land and holy sites.