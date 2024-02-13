Cairo high-level Gaza war summit concludes with divided reports on progress | LIVE UPDATES
Israel's intelligence service Mossad chief, David Barnea, reportedly returned but a lower-level team continues negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release deal
Israel's delegation headed by its intelligence service chief returned from Cairo on Tuesday night, with divided reports on progress in reaching a ceasefire agreement that would also return hostages from Gaza. The Israeli military (IDF) released a video of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar traversing the underground tunnel system.
Israel proposes three Palestinian prisoners for each hostage in Gaza - report
Sources close to the negotiations told the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar that the Israeli delegation proposed in Cairo that three Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange for each hostage, similar to the last deal.
Talks in Cairo continue with lower level officials, summit was positive - New York Times report
U.S. Vice President meets Jordanian King, discuss developments in Gaza and reaffirming position on Rafah