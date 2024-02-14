U.S. not planning reprimand if Israel proceeds with Rafah op without ensuring civilian safety - report

U.S President Joe Biden and his administration did not make plans to “punish” Israel if its military campaign expanded to Gaza’s southernmost city, Rafah, three American officials told Politico.

According to the report, the Biden administration have “no reprimand plans” and interpret it as hypothetically allowing Israeli forces to “enter the city and harm civilians without facing American consequences.”

When asked by Politico about the scenario of Israel expanding its ground operation to Rafah without adhering to the American demand to provide safety for civilians, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby replied “I’m not going to get into a hypothetical game.”

From Biden to Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, administration officials and their spokespeople have been adamant about avoiding a catastrophe in Rafah. Particularly due to the high density of civilian population in the area, with over a million fleeing other areas of the Gaza Strip toward the safe zone set up in the southernmost city.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal that Israel proposed that the next safe zone in Gaza would actually be a sprawling city of tents, reaching across the western coastline of the enclave, allowing the civilian population to evacuate to 15 campsites.

On the other hand, Egypt suggested to redirect the Palestinian population back to the central part of the Gaza Strip, particularly Deir Al-Balah, and have that as the safe zone, according to the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

In the meantime, Israel’s special forces conducted a daring “Golden Hand” rescue operation that brought home two Israeli hostages that were being held by terrorists in Rafah.