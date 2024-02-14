Families of hostages on their way to file ICC complaint against Hamas leaders

Returned hostages and relatives of October 7 abductees took off Wednesday morning for the Netherlands, where a formal complaint against Hamas leadership will be filed at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Representatives from the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, as well as a legal team, will be at The Hague to submit the complaint compiled into a thousand pages detailing the evidence of genocide, kidnapping, sexual violence, torture and more crimes committed by Hamas-led terrorists on October 7.

Once at The Hague, a press conference will be held by head of the legal team Dr. Shelly Aviv Yeini. Returned hostages Raz Ben Ami and Itai Regev were also scheduled to speak.

Also speaking would be survivor Gal Gilboa-Dalal, brother of Guy Gilboa-Dalal that’s held captive in Gaza and both of whom were at the Supernova Music Festival; As well as Ofri Bibas, relative of the Bibas family held captive with one-year-old Kfir and four-year-old Ariel. In total about 100 relatives would be at The Hague.

Israel's National Public Diplomacy Directorate

"My main expectation is that our voice will be heard in the world," the sister of Nadav Goldstein who was murdered with his eldest daughter Yam at their home in Kfar Aza while wife Chen Almog-Goldstein and their remaining three children were kidnapped to Gaza and released in a deal after 51 days, Inbar Goldstein was quoted by Ynet.

"The world needs to understand that Hamas is not only a problem for the State of Israel, that it is an extension of a terrorist organization that is bigger than itself. This will be a problem for the whole world if we do not act now. We have an opportunity to write history and not just watch it,” she added, in hopes that the case will lead to a shift in a conflict that’s spread to attacks from several Iran-backed proxy terror groups.

Dekal Lifshitz, grandson of Oded Lifshitz (83) held captive in Gaza and Yocheved Lifshitz (85) who was released after 17 days, said "I am flying to represent the family of the abductees, to claim justice for what they did to our loved ones. I have a great expectation of justice. As an Israeli citizen, in addition to being a family member of an abductee, I want to convey my message to the whole world: no more."