Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday made a direct appeal to Hamas, urging the group to swiftly reach a ceasefire agreement and hostage exchange deal, according to Israeli media reports.

Abbas emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement promptly to prevent further displacement and hardship for the Palestinian people in Gaza, particularly before the IDF operation expands to Rafah.

He also warned of the potential expansion of IDF operations into Rafah if a resolution is not reached promptly.

"The time has come for all parties to bear responsibility for the failure of the deal so far," Abbas reportedly said.

AP / Khalil Hamra 2007

His appeal to the Gaza based terror group comes amid back-and-forth negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage deal being negotiated with Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

It is believed that over 130 Israeli hostages remain in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.