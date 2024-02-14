"This is not the point to stop," IDF Chief of Staff affirms continued action against Hezbollah

In a meeting held on Wednesday with the heads of authorities in the northern region, Major General Herzi Halevi reiterated the commitment of the IDF to address security challenges posed by Hezbollah.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts between the military and local leadership, Major General Halevi emphasized the importance of resilience and strength exhibited by residents in the face of ongoing threats.

"I am meeting you after I patrolled the area and held a situational assessment with the commanders in which I approved targets for attack in response to the morning events in the north," stated Major General Halevi during the meeting. "We greatly appreciate the local leadership and consider it very important."

Expressing gratitude towards residents for their endurance amidst complex circumstances, Major General Halevi underscored the pivotal role played by their resilience in enabling the IDF to execute decisive actions to alter the security landscape in the region. He affirmed his belief in the eventual return of normalcy to the affected areas.

"There are very high achievements in hitting Hezbollah in Lebanon, but we continue to act - this is not the point to stop," Major General Halevi emphasized. "We increase the damage all the time and they pay an increasing price. The next campaign will be very offensive, and we will use all the tools and with all the abilities."

Highlighting the ongoing offensive measures against Hezbollah, Major General Halevi reiterated the determination of the IDF to utilize all available resources to confront threats effectively. He emphasized the collaborative effort required to navigate the challenges ahead, emphasizing solidarity in the pursuit of shared security objectives.

"There is still a long way to go, and we will walk it together," Major General Halevi concluded.