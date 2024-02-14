U.S. probes Israeli strikes in Gaza and alleged use of white phosphorus in Lebanon

The United States government has launched investigations into multiple Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and allegations of Israel's deployment of white phosphorus during attacks in Lebanon.

These inquiries, undertaken by the State Department, aim to ascertain whether American-supplied weapons were misused and whether international laws were violated in the process.

The focal point of the investigations is the October 31 airstrike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, where over 125 civilians lost their lives. Sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal revealed suspicions that Israel may have utilized a 900-kilogram bomb, potentially supplied by the United States, in this devastating attack. The United Nations Human Rights Office has raised concerns over the possibility that this strike constituted a war crime.

The Biden administration, while reaffirming its commitment to Israel's security, faces mounting pressure as the investigations unfold. The administration has categorically ruled out conditional transfers of weapons to Israel but must navigate the delicate balance between supporting its ally and addressing allegations of misuse of military aid.

Should the investigations conclude that American-made weapons were misused, a range of actions may be recommended, including suspending military aid or imposing restrictions on the use of supplied weaponry. However, State Department spokesman Matt Miller emphasized that any decisions resulting from the investigations will be based on a thorough examination of the facts rather than expedited policy changes.

In addition to the Gaza airstrikes, U.S. authorities are also scrutinizing allegations of Israel's use of white phosphorus during attacks in Lebanon in mid-October. White phosphorus is a highly flammable compound banned under certain circumstances due to its severe impact on civilians.

Lebanon's foreign minister has instructed the Lebanese mission to the United Nations to file a complaint with the Security Council over the alleged use of this substance. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has defended its use of white phosphorus, asserting compliance with international law.