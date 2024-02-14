IDF announces death of Staff-Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo from rocket in northern Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the death of Staff-Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo as a result of a rocket launch carried out from the territory of Lebanon. The earlier Hezbollah rocket attack targeted northern Israel on Wednesday. Benjo was 20 years old from the town of Ge'a. She served in the 869th Battalion.

The location of the direct impact was initially reported as in Safed, but the mayor later indicated the hit was outside the city.

A spokesperson for the city later said "Falls are known at the base in the northern part of the city and in the southern industrial area," adding that "We also received a report of a fall near the Ziv Medical Center."