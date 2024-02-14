PM Netanyahu refuses to send delegation to Cairo for new hostage negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not approve sending an Israeli delegation to Cairo on Thursday for follow-up discussions regarding a possible hostage deal.

His office said in a statement that "Israel will not submit to Hamas' illusory demands. Only a change in Hamas' position will allow progress in the negotiations."

The proposal for follow-up talks is an attempt by Egyptian and Qatari mediators to make progress on issues unrelated to the main sticking point in the negotiations, namely the number of prisoners Hamas wants released, in order to create continuity and momentum for negotiations. The Egyptian and Qatari mediators proposed holding follow-up talks at a lower level on Thursday to examine the humanitarian elements of a possible hostage deal, including the extent of aid that would be allowed into Gaza, and the possibility for Palestinians to return to their homes in the northern part of the strip of territory, the two officials said. The heads of the Israeli negotiating team informed Netanyahu of their return from Cairo on Tuesday evening and presented him with the proposal to continue talks. Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar tried to convince Mr. Netanyahu to send the delegation for follow-up talks and said they believed progress could be made, but he rejected their recommendation, an Israeli official said.

Al Drago/Pool via AP

Tuesday's meeting included CIA Director Bill Burns, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Mossad's Mr. Barnea and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

The meeting ended without a breakthrough, but progress was made in understanding the gaps that need to be filled in order to begin negotiations that could lead to an agreement, the Axios website reported, citing an Israeli source briefed on the details. Of the reunion.

AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty

The Israeli prime minister had agreed to send a delegation to Tuesday's talks, after President Biden asked him to do so over the weekend. Israeli negotiators suggested during discussions in Cairo that a continued impasse in hostage negotiations could lead to an Israeli operation in Rafah, according to an Israeli official.