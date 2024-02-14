Israel approves use of Musk's Starlink for Gaza medical facilities

Israel has granted approval for the deployment of Elon Musk's Starlink internet service in a field hospital situated in the Gaza Strip.

The Communications Ministry announced on Wednesday the approval of Starlink services for the UAE's field hospital operating in Rafah, Gaza.

The service's low-latency, high-speed connections are expected to facilitate essential communications, including video conferencing with other medical facilities and real-time remote diagnostics.

Moreover, Israel has sanctioned the use of Starlink within its own territory, making it accessible to local authorities and governmental bodies. While the initial rollout will be limited, broader utilization is anticipated in the future.

Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

Starlink, a satellite-based internet network developed by Musk's SpaceX, operates in low Earth orbit and is designed to provide internet access to remote areas or regions with compromised communications infrastructure.

This approval comes in the wake of previous reservations voiced by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi in October, wherein he announced intentions to sever ties with Starlink due to concerns regarding its potential use by Hamas, the militant group governing the Gaza Strip.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

However, following discussions and assurances from Starlink, Karhi expressed gratitude for the company's cooperation in addressing Israeli security concerns. He emphasized the importance of advanced satellite communications, both in routine circumstances and during emergencies, underscoring the need for stringent security protocols.