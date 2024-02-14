IDF eliminates terrorists including some involved in Oct 7 massacre in Khan Yunis op | LIVE UPDATES
Countries continue to release statements against expanded operation in Gaza's Rafah area, saying it would be a disaster
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck sources of deadly rocket fire in southern Lebanon, following a barrage that killed one Israeli soldier and wounded at least eight to various degrees. Lebanese reports claimed about 11 fatalities from the retaliatory strikes.
U.S. and Arab allies to advance peace plan with recognition of Palestinian state during Gaza ceasefire - report
From air and sea: IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis including some involved in Oct 7 massacre
Houthis claim its targets attacked 403 times by U.S. and UK since January
IDF orders closure of several roads in northern Israel, following deadly attack
Russia, China accuse U.S. and UK that strikes on Houthis violate UN Security Council instructions
Canada, New Zealand and Australia release joint statement of concern over Israeli 'intention' for expanded operation in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city
Israeli defense minister speaks to American counterpart on hostage rescue and 'ongoing efforts to secure the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas'
U.S. Congress votes 418-0 to pass resolution condemning Hamas sexual violence, only Representative Rashida Tlaib avoids it by saying 'present'
Biden extends visas for Palestinians in U.S.