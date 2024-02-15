U.S. and Arab allies to advance long-term peace plan during Gaza ceasefire - report

U.S President Joe Biden and his administration could announce a long-term peace plan with steps to establishing a Palestinian state, along with support from a “small group of Middle East partners,” according to the Washington Post.

The plan was reportedly being rushed in order to be directly tied to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal led by Egyptian, Qatari and American mediators, which planners “hope” can be reached before Ramadan.

A preliminarily approved framework of at least six weeks cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages kidnapped during the Hamas-led October 7 attacks was being discussed in Cairo by mediators, with participation of representatives from Israel and Palestinian factions, and pressure mounts to reach a breakthrough before the Muslim holiday consisting of fasting begins.

“The key is the hostage deal,” one U.S. official told WP, among several American and Arab diplomats cited anonymously in the report.

Once a ceasefire was in place with a hostage deal, the WP reported that the discussed peace plan would have the “time” to go public coupled with steps toward forming an interim Palestinian government, as well as being able to recruit additional support alongside other initial steps toward the plan’s implementation.

“We don’t want to lose the momentum of this moment by doing this in pieces and in parts,” another U.S. official was quoted as saying, who added that it’s wanted to know “what this looks like from day one.”

As such, WP described actions being considered as even an early U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state before further details are fleshed out, like security guarantees and political reform, nor the normalization talks with Arab countries in the area, notably Saudi Arabia.

Described as establishing a government of technocrats rather than politicians in order to focus on economy and security, which Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly agreed in principle, but the question remained if Hamas would be part of the talks or future governing.

At the same time as the American report, senior PA official Hossein Esheikh told Asharq Al-Awsat that it heard directly from Saudi Arabia that a normalization with Israel would be impossible without the war in Gaza ending and a decision to recognize a Palestinian state, regardless of who was the U.S. president.