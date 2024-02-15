In a 14-day operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says it has carried out targeted raids in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the elimination of numerous terrorists and the destruction of vital Hamas infrastructure both above and below ground.

Led by Division 162, the operation in the 'Shati' area saw the concerted effort of the 401st, Nahal, and 5th Israel Defense Forces, bolstered by special forces units.

The swift and strategic maneuvering allowed them to gain operational control of the region in under two hours, marking a significant blow to Hamas in the north of Gaza, according to the IDF.

This offensive marks a shift in IDF tactics, emphasizing proactive raids aimed at dismantling terrorist networks.

IDF Spokesperson

Over the course of the operation, IDF fighters systematically cleared terrorist strongholds, seized weapons caches, and uncovered valuable intelligence materials. Notably, they discovered and neutralized an underground route utilized by Hamas, situated beneath the UNRWA headquarters.

The success of the operation was bolstered by coordinated efforts across different branches of the IDF, including artillery, air, and naval forces.

IDF Spokesperson

The 215th fire brigade played a crucial role, providing extensive fire support to facilitate maneuverability on the ground. With approximately 150 combat and artillery targets struck, the IDF inflicted significant damage on Hamas infrastructure, including rockets and weapon stockpiles.