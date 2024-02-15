IDF operating in Gaza hospital following ‘credible intel’ Hamas held hostages there

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated on Thursday morning that a precise and limited mission was underway based on credible intelligence to find and return bodies of hostages at Nasser Hospital in Gaza.

"We have credible intelligence from a number of sources, including from released hostages, indicating that Hamas held hostages at the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis and that there may be bodies of our hostages in the Nasser hospital facility," Hagari said in an operational update.

The spokesperson said the IDF was committed to finding and returning bodies of hostages no longer alive in Gaza, saying precise operations are being conducted where intelligence indicates the bodies may be held.

"As was proven with the Shifa Hospital; Rantisi Hospital; Al Amal Hospital; and many other hospitals across Gaza, Hamas systematically uses hospitals as terror hubs," Hagari explained, adding there was intelligence from the ground that "over 85 percent of major medical facilities in Gaza" were used by Hamas for terror operations.

Regarding the operation underway, the spokesperson said Hamas were likely to hide behind civilians inside the hospital, so IDF special forces with 'specified training' prepared for the precise operation.

Hagari emphasized, "A key objective as defined by our military mission is to ensure that the Nasser hospital continues its important function of treating Gazan patients."

"We communicated this in a number of conversations we had with the hospital staff over the last few days. We emphasized that there is no obligation for patients or staff to evacuate the hospital," the spokesperson explained, adding "We coordinated the transfer of medical supplies and equipment to Nasser hospital. We sent oxygen tanks and fuel for electricity at the request of the hospital to ensure its essential functions continue uninterrupted. This was done in coordination with international organizations."

"We have doctors and Arabic-speaking IDF officers on the ground to communicate to the staff and patients inside the Nasser hospital," Hagari said in the briefing, resembling similar operations in medical facilities in Gaza.

"Our message to them is clear: We seek no harm to innocent civilians. We seek to find our hostages and bring them home. We seek to hunt down Hamas terrorists wherever they may be hiding," he concluded.

