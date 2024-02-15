Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh released a statement on Thursday to emphasize three conditions central to the current negotiations in Egypt, mediated in part by the United States and Qatar.

According to the statement released on Haniyeh’s behalf by the Hamas media channels, any agreement with Israel must guarantee a ceasefire, the withdrawal of the Israeli military forces from the Gaza Strip, and the “completion of a serious exchange deal.”

A proposed framework outlined in a Paris summit of mediators Egyptian, American and Qatarfi mediators was accepted by Israel as a basis for negotiations. According to which, there would be a multi-stage release of hostages along with cessations of hostilities and increased humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Hamas, however, sent a counter proposal with demands to in particular choose 500 Palestinians imprisoned on terrorism charges and a framework to end the war, which were deemed “delusional” by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Surrendering to the delusional demands of Hamas will invite another massacre,” Netanyahu responded to the counter proposal and emphasized the need to prevent the terrorist organization from regaining control in Gaza.

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly made a direct appeal to Hamas, urging a ceasefire and hostage release agreement before Israel expands its military operation to the southernmost city in Gaza.