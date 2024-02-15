Hezbollah vows retaliation for Israeli strike that killed terrorists and civilians

Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based terrorist group, has issued a stern warning to Israel, declaring that it will exact a heavy toll for the deaths of at least 10 civilians, including five children, in southern Lebanon.

The strike, which marks the deadliest day for Lebanese civilians in four months of heightened tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border, has drawn sharp condemnation from Hezbollah officials.

Hassan Fadlallah, a prominent Hezbollah politician, minced no words in his response, asserting to Reuters that "the enemy will pay the price for these crimes." He further emphasized that Hezbollah, as a "resistance movement," will continue to exercise its legitimate right to defend its people.

Echoing Fadlallah's sentiments, senior Hezbollah official Sheikh Nabil Kaouk issued a stark warning during an event in southern Lebanon, stating that the group is fully prepared for the possibility of escalating the conflict. He vowed that Hezbollah would meet any escalation with corresponding measures, including displacement and destruction.

The strikes also resulted in casualties among Hezbollah fighters, with reports indicating separate strikes in Nabatieh. The Israeli military, when questioned about the Nabatieh strike, indicated that it was awaiting further information before providing details on the incident.

The recent escalation between Hezbollah and Israel adds to the already tense situation in the region, coinciding with the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While both sides have expressed a desire to avoid all-out war, the risk of a broader confrontation remains a cause for concern, particularly given the volatile nature of the border region.

Despite the escalation, sources familiar with Hezbollah's stance suggest that the attack on Nabatieh, while provocative, still falls within the unwritten "rules of engagement" between the two adversaries.

David Cohen/Flash90

Israel has cited cross-border rocket fire from Lebanon as justification for its response, which resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to several others in the city of Safed, located approximately 9 miles from the Lebanese border.