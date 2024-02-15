UN Relief Chief Griffiths says Hamas is not a terrorist group

In an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, United Nations Relief Chief Martin Griffiths made controversial remarks regarding Hamas, stating that he did not consider the group to be a terrorist organization.

Griffiths' comments come amidst escalating tensions in the region following Hamas's October 7 attack, which resulted in significant casualties and trauma in Israel.

Responding to questions about Israel's military objectives to eliminate Hamas and prevent the group from governing Gaza, Griffiths emphasized the difficulty of dislodging entrenched groups without a negotiated solution that addresses their aspirations.

He asserted, "Hamas is not a terrorist group for us, as you know, it is a political movement.

Griffiths acknowledged the trauma caused by Hamas's actions but underscored the necessity for Israel to establish relationships with its neighbors, regardless of the group's political status. He expressed concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, highlighting the challenges faced by Palestinians in accessing aid and finding safe havens amid ongoing military operations.

Regarding Israel's activities in Rafah, Griffiths revealed that the United Nations was engaged in discussions with Israeli officials on the issue. He commended Israel for its willingness to engage in daily dialogues and for seeking UN involvement in evacuating civilians to safer locations.

However, he clarified that the UN would not participate in any forced evacuations of Palestinian civilians.

Griffiths did not address the recent IDF rescue operation in Rafah, where hostages were rescued from within densely populated civilian areas. Instead, he emphasized the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, attributing it to the population's inability to escape due to blockades and restrictions.