A missile strike in Safed yesterday brought the conflict perilously close to the Ziv Medical Center, with a missile landing dangerously near the hospital's entrance.

Despite the chaos, the center's security cameras captured the dramatic moment, showcasing the immediate vicinity as the missile struck the area.

The attack claimed the life of soldier Staff Sargent Amar Sara Banjo and left 10 others wounded, all of whom were swiftly evacuated and received urgent treatment at the Ziv Medical Center. Remarkably, one of the missiles failed to detonate upon impact, averting further devastation at the scene.

Professor Salman Zarka, Director of the Ziv Medical Center, commended the swift and decisive response of the medical team amidst the chaos.

"Since the beginning of the fighting in the north, we have treated about 170 combat wounded in Ziv and it is clear that Hezbollah has set a goal to attack the hospital as well, as it already happened in the Second Lebanon War," stated Zarka.

"Our team functioned properly and treated the wounded despite the noise of the missile landing at the entrance."

David Cohen/Flash90

Zarka also acknowledged the targeted nature of the attacks, citing Hezbollah's past actions during the Second Lebanon War and its intent to strike hospitals.

The security guard at the Medical Center, managed by Gadvam, demonstrated extraordinary bravery and quick thinking during the attack. Video footage captured the guard directing visitors to safety and assisting a mother and toddler in reaching a protected area just moments before the missile struck.

The guard's heroic actions undoubtedly saved lives and exemplified the courage and dedication of frontline workers amid adversity.

David Cohen/Flash90

In response to the escalating threats, the Ziv Medical Center plans to enhance its capabilities after being designated as a "supercenter" for trauma in the North.

"We are all committed to our mission of saving lives and bringing relief to our wounded and sick," Zarka emphasized. "We will soon upgrade our capabilities after the Ministry of Health declared us a 'supercenter' for trauma in the North, after the budget was approved."