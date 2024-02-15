The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed the successful elimination of a senior Hezbollah commander, along with his deputy, in a targeted strike in southern Lebanon.

In a statement released today, the IDF disclosed that the strike, conducted last night, targeted a building utilized by Hezbollah operatives in the city of Nabatieh.

The operation resulted in the deaths of Ali Muhammad al-Debes, identified as a senior commander within Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, and his deputy, Hassan Ibrahim Issa.

According to the IDF, al-Debes was a key figure within the Radwan Force and had played a significant role in orchestrating various attacks against Israel. Notably, he was identified as one of the masterminds behind the bombing attack at Megiddo Junction in northern Israel in March 2023, as well as being involved in other hostile activities against Israel amid the ongoing conflict.

Media reports have indicated that al-Debes held a crucial position within Hezbollah, overseeing Palestinian affairs within the terrorist organization.

The IDF further revealed that in addition to the targeted strike in Nabatieh, several other Hezbollah positions were also hit in recent hours.

Strikes were carried out in the towns of Blida and Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon, as part of ongoing efforts to neutralize threats posed by the terror group.