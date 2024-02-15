i24NEWS Exclusive: Israel finds 6 drones amid UNRWA donations that entered West Bank this week
Israeli border inspectors busted the attempted smuggling from Jordan to the West Bank
Matthias Inbari24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar
UNRWA donations that entered into the West Bank from Jordan through the Allenby Bridge earlier this week contained six military drones, i24NEWS' military correspondent Matthias Inbar has learned from Israeli security sources.
The drones have been confiscated by Israeli security forces.
The Allenby Bridge crosses the Jordan River near the city of Jericho in the West Bank, connecting it to Jordan.
