i24NEWS Exclusive: Israel finds 6 drones amid UNRWA donations that entered West Bank this week

UNRWA donations that entered into the West Bank from Jordan through the Allenby Bridge earlier this week contained six military drones, i24NEWS' military correspondent Matthias Inbar has learned from Israeli security sources.

The drones have been confiscated by Israeli security forces.

The Allenby Bridge crosses the Jordan River near the city of Jericho in the West Bank, connecting it to Jordan.