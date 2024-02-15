i24NEWS Exclusive: Israel finds 6 drones amid UNRWA donations that entered West Bank this week

Israeli border inspectors busted the attempted smuggling from Jordan to the West Bank

Matthias Inbari24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar
Palestinians protest against freezing of funds for the UNRWA agency in the West Bank city of Hebron, on February 7, 2024.
Palestinians protest against freezing of funds for the UNRWA agency in the West Bank city of Hebron, on February 7, 2024.Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

UNRWA donations that entered into the West Bank from Jordan through the Allenby Bridge earlier this week contained six military drones, i24NEWS' military correspondent Matthias Inbar has learned from Israeli security sources. 

The drones have been confiscated by Israeli security forces.

The Allenby Bridge crosses the Jordan River near the city of Jericho in the West Bank, connecting it to Jordan.  

