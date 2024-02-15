Gallant warns of 'catastrophic' price for Lebanon, Hezbollah in event of war

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned Hezbollah on Thursday that the IDF is yet to unleash its full force on the northern front, an eventuality which the Shiite terror militia and the state hosting it would do best to avoid, he added.

"We are after an intense day in the north. We unleashed no more than a tenth of our capabilities against Hezbollah, haven't gone out of first gear, out of ten," he said.

"The Air Force jets currently flying over Lebanon are equipped with heavier bombs for more distant targets,” Gallant warned. "We wish not to enter a war and want to allow the return of residents of the north to their homes through talks. If we have no choice, we will act to bring them back and provide the necessary security."