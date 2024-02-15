CIA, FBI chiefs make snap visits to Israel

CIA chief William Burns made a snap visit to Israel Wednesday, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as with his Israeli counterpart, Mossad chief David Barnea, local media outlets reported. The talks, it is understood, focused on moving ahead with the hostage talks.

Also on Wednesday, FBI director Christopher Wray made an unannounced trip to Israel to meet with the country's law and intelligence agencies.

Wray also met with FBI agents based in Tel Aviv, according to a statement from the bureau, stressing the importance of their work against Hamas and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.

He reiterated the FBI's support of Israel in the wake of the October 7 massacre.

"The FBI's partnership with our Israeli counterparts is longstanding, close, and robust, and I'm confident the closeness of our agencies contributed to our ability to move so quickly in response to these attacks, and to ensure our support is as seamless as possible," Wray was quoted as saying.