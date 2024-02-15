IDF announces death of Staff Sgt. Rotem Sahar Hadar, taking war toll to 233

The IDF on Thursday announced the death of Staff Sgt. Rotem Sahar Hadar, 20, bringing the death toll in the Gaza ground offensive to 233. Hadar, a paratrooper, was killed during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip earlier in the day.

Two soldiers and an officer of the Hadar's paratrooper unit were seriously wounded in battle with Hamas operatives. Several other soldiers sustained moderate and light wounds.