Israel-Hamas war
Kibbutz Nir Oz says Yair Yaakov, 59, listed among the hostages, was murdered on Oct 7
Kibbutz Nir Oz says Yair Yaakov, 59, listed among the hostages, was murdered on Oct 7
His body is held in Gaza, the statement said
i24NEWS
1 min read
Yair Yaakov
Courtesy
