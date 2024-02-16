IDF paratrooper killed, several wounded fighting in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Staff Sgt. Noam Haba, 20, from Jerusalem, was killed during a battle in southern Gaza on Thursday. He served in the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion.

His killing raises the IDF ground operation's death toll to 234 people.

According to the IDF statement, several others, including Haba's fellow member of the 202nd Battalion, were wounded in the same battle in southern Gaza. All the wounded soldiers are said to have been transferred to hospitals for medical care.

Another Israeli solder, Staff Sgt. Rotem Sahar Hadar, 20, also a paratrooper, was announced killed in fighting in southern Gaza.

