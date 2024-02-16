Netanyahu: Palestinian state recognition would 'reward terrorists'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin on Friday night stated he rejected the idea of a Palestinian state's "unilateral" recognition, noting that it would be seen as "a reward for unprecedented terrorism," citing the October 7 massacre. He added that such a step would "prevent any future peace settlement."

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Netanyahu also opposed "the international dictate" over "a permanent settlement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement will be reached only through direct negotiations between the parties, without preconditions."

According to the Axios report citing two Israeli officials, in a similar manner, Netanyahu last week told the U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken that a Palestinian state recognition by the U.S. "would be a prize for those who planned and orchestrated the October 7 massacre."

The statement came after Netanyahu spoke with the United States President Joe Biden earlier on Thursday amid Israel's war and security cabinets meeting with CIA chief William Burns. According to the White House's readout of the call, the second one in a week, the parties discussed the efforts on hostages release, urgency of humanitarian access "to Palestinians in desperate need" in Gaza.

Biden is also said to have "raised the situation in Rafah, and reiterated his view that a military operation should not proceed without a credible and executable plan for ensuring the safety of and support for the civilians in Rafah."

Reports indicate a "growing divide" between Netanyahu and the White House, particularly over the military action in Rafah.

