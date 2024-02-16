IDF reports ongoing airstrikes across Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
Palestinian reports indicate many casualties during the Israeli military's overnight activity in Rafah, Khan Yunis
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight continued operation in Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian reports.
The reports indicated many casualties in the area. Israeli military is said to have used aviation and artillery during the overnight activity.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Netanyahu: ‘Palestinian state recognition would reward unprecedented terrorism and prevent any future peace settlement’
IDF fighter jets overnight struck a Hezbollah military compound in the town of Qantara in southern Lebanon, killing several terrorists
IDF reports striking Hamas operational command centers, launch posts across Gaza
Over the past 24 hours, Israeli Air Force is said to have hit Hamas command centers, military structures and launch posts across the Strip.
In southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops are stated to continue to targeted raids. In Khan Yunis, the Israeli troops reported killing 12 terrorists.
Two terrorists in the area were identified with a drone. After one of the militants opened fire at Israeli UAV, both terrorists were killed. One of the terrorists opened fire at the drone and the two terrorists were killed.
During an operation in central Gaza, Air Forces identified a terrorist cell in proximity to the IDF ground troops and attacked it, killing several.
In northern Gaza, IDF troops directed an aircraft hitting several Hamas targets. "
During the strikes, a subordinate of the commander of the Sabra Battalion was killed," read the statement.
IDF paratrooper killed, several wounded fighting in southern Gaza
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1758377529226793062
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .