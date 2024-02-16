IDF reports ongoing airstrikes across Gaza | LIVE UPDATES

Palestinian reports indicate many casualties during the Israeli military's overnight activity in Rafah, Khan Yunis

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight continued operation in Rafah and Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian reports.

The reports indicated many casualties in the area. Israeli military is said to have used aviation and artillery during the overnight activity.

IDF fighter jets overnight struck a Hezbollah military compound in the town of Qantara in southern Lebanon, killing several terrorists

IDF reports striking Hamas operational command centers, launch posts across Gaza

Over the past 24 hours, Israeli Air Force is said to have hit Hamas command centers, military structures and launch posts across the Strip.

In southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops are stated to continue to targeted raids. In Khan Yunis, the Israeli troops reported killing 12 terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, February 16.IDF Spokesperson

Two terrorists in the area were identified with a drone. After one of the militants opened fire at Israeli UAV, both terrorists were killed. One of the terrorists opened fire at the drone and the two terrorists were killed. 

During an operation in central Gaza, Air Forces identified a terrorist cell in proximity to the IDF ground troops and attacked it, killing several.

IDF Spokesperson
IDF troops in Gaza, February 16.IDF Spokesperson

In northern Gaza, IDF troops directed an aircraft hitting several Hamas targets. "

During the strikes, a subordinate of the commander of the Sabra Battalion was killed," read the statement.

