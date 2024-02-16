Egypt sets up area to possibly shelter Gazans - report

Egypt is setting up the area near the Gaza border that could potentially shelter Palestinians, Reuters said on Friday citing four sources. The report comes amid fears the ongoing Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operation in Rafah will push the Gazans across the border.

Cairo has denied any such preparations and has repeatedly said that Gaza offensive displacing refugees to the Sinai would be completely unacceptable - echoing warnings from other Arab states such as Jordan.

Washington has repeatedly stated it opposes any displacement of Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip. The Rafah operation appears to be some of the major factors of the growing divide in the U.S.-Israel dialogue.

According to one of the sources cited by Reuters, "Egypt was optimistic talks to clinch a ceasefire can avoid any such scenario, but is establishing the area at the border as a temporary and precautionary measure." The report noted that the prepared area in the desert would be equipped with some basic facilities.

The Wall Street Journal, citing Egyptian officials and security analysts, claims that Egypt is "building an eight-square-mile walled enclosure in the Sinai Desert" near the border with Gaza. According to the report, the camp, "surrounded by concrete walls and far from any Egyptian settlements" could accommodate over 100,000 people.

The IDF is currently conducting raids in Rafah that the Israeli military believes to be Hamas's "last bastion." Palestinian reports indicate many casualties from the operation.

Over 1 million Gazans evacuated to Rafah after the IDF's ground operation kicked off in the Strip.

Israel has said its military is drawing up a plan to evacuate civilians from Rafah to the safe zones in other parts of the Gaza Strip, possibly - along the coastline.

The United Nations (UN) aid chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday said it was an "illusion" to think Gazans could evacuate to a safe place and warned of the possibility of exodus across the border, calling this scenario "a sort of Egyptian nightmare."

