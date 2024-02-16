Chicken coop in north Israel hit by attack from Lebanon, thousands of poultry dead - report

A chicken coop in the northern Israeli farming village of Margaliot was hit by an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack originating from Lebanese territory, resulting in thousands of dead poultry, as reported by Ynet.

Attacks by Palestinian and Lebanese terrorist factions, which have reportedly closely coordinated their activities, continued to negatively impact the people and economy on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border.

"I arrived this morning and saw the massive damage," the farmer, whose livelihood was hit in the latest attack, told Ynet.

"I am completely shocked. This flock is six months old, young and at the peak of the laying period. I had here a huge chicken coop of 9,000 chickens that lay almost 300,000 eggs for the residents of the State of Israel,” he explained.

Ayal Margolin/Flash90

“This is an unequivocal attack on the food security of the country. The chicken coop was a total loss from direct fire of an anti-tank missile from Lebanon,” the farmer concluded.

In addition to the recent attacks, a large barrage from Hezbollah toward northern Israel this week killed Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Omer Sarah Benjo and wounded 10 people.

On the other side of the border, a recent report indicated that the damage to Lebanon’s economy surpassed a billion dollars, as a result of destroyed infrastructure and loss of business.

In Israel, the war against Hamas in Gaza resulted in a downgraded rating from Moody's Investors Service with a warning for the risk of a wider conflict with the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.