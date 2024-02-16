IDF arrests 20 Oct. 7 terrorists during Nasser hospital op against Hamas activities

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated on Friday morning that rocket launches were carried out from the Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, dozens of suspects were arrested during the ongoing operation at the medical facility that has been used by Hamas for various terror activities, including holding hostages.

The statement also indicated that at least 20 terrorists apprehended had taken an active part in the Hamas-led October 7 massacre in southern Israel, which instigated the ensuing war in Gaza.

“The use of hospitals for terrorist activities, firing mortar shells from civilian areas, and for holding hostages are against the international law," Hagari stated in the latest briefing on the targeted special operation, saying the IDF will continue to operate within international law.

Israeli special forces were continuing the targeted operation, according to the latest briefing, which was initiated on intelligence indicating Hamas terrorist activity was being carried out from the within the hospital.

During searches, the IDF located various weapons belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas, such as mortar shells. The use of the area to launch mortar attacks was also captured on radar imagery.

IDF Spokesperson

Read more updates on the Israel-Hamas war, HERE >>