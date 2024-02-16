Foreign Minister Israel Katz dismissed the speculations that Israel plans a mass deportation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, speaking before the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"We have no intention to deport any Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip," Katz said, adding that Israel did not want to rule Gaza after it ends its war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas that has been governing the territory.

Israel will coordinate with Egypt on the issue of Palestinian refugees and will find a way to ensure Cairo's security interests aren't compromised, Katz added.

"The state of Israel will have to deal with Rafah because we can't just leave Hamas there. We will coordinate with Egypt," the official said.

