IDF reveals identities of 12 UNRWA staffers and Hamas members who took part in Oct 7 massacre
Photographs, jobs descriptions of UNRWA staffers who took part in the Hamas massacre and are all members of the group
i24NEWS
Faisal Ali Mussalem Al-Naami, a social worker
Rami Mohammad Ramadan Sabbah, a math teacher
Mohammad Nasser al-Din Mohammad Abu Naama, a clerk
Mousa Subhi Musa El Qidra, a school counsellor
Shadi Mohammad Jamal Razak Darabiah, a school attendant
Ala Abd Al-Hamid Qassem Jouda, Arabic teacher
Ibrahim Atiya Mohammad Abu Ghafra, an elementary school teacher
Baker Mahmoud Abdallah Darwis, a school counsellor
Ghassan Nabil Mohammad Sh’hadda El Jabari, health center clerk
Abd Al-Rahman Atiya Salem Abu Awad, a deputy school principal and a commando at the Nuseirat battalion
