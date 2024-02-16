IDF reveals identities of 12 UNRWA staffers and Hamas members who took part in Oct 7 massacre

Photographs, jobs descriptions of UNRWA staffers who took part in the Hamas massacre and are all members of the group

i24NEWS
3 min read
Faisal Ali Mussalem Al-Naami, a social worker for UNRWA and operative in Nusirat battalion of the terrorist organization Hamas.
Faisal Ali Mussalem Al-Naami, a social worker for UNRWA and operative in Nusirat battalion of the terrorist organization Hamas.IDF

Faisal Ali Mussalem Al-Naami, a social worker

IDF
Faisal Ali Mussalem Al-Naami, a social worker for UNRWA and operative in Nusirat battalion of the terrorist organization Hamas.IDF

Rami Mohammad Ramadan Sabbah, a math teacher

IDF
Rami Mohammad Ramadan Sabbah, a math teacher for UNRWA and a Hamas terrorist in the Dir al-Balah Battalion.IDF

Mohammad Nasser al-Din Mohammad Abu Naama, a clerk

Mousa Subhi Musa El Qidra, a school counsellor   

Israel Defense Forces
UNRWA staffers and Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 massacreIsrael Defense Forces

Shadi Mohammad Jamal Razak Darabiah, a school attendant 

Ala Abd Al-Hamid Qassem Jouda, Arabic teacher 

Ibrahim Atiya Mohammad Abu Ghafra, an elementary school teacher 

Baker Mahmoud Abdallah Darwis, a school counsellor 

Israel Defense Forces
Baker Mahmoud Abdallah DarwishIsrael Defense Forces

Ghassan Nabil Mohammad Sh’hadda El Jabari, health center clerk  

Israel Defense Forces
Ghassan Nabil Mohammad Sh’hadda El JabariIsrael Defense Forces

Abd Al-Rahman Atiya Salem Abu Awad, a deputy school principal and a commando at the Nuseirat battalion 

Israel Defense Forces
Abd Al-Rahman Atiya Salem Abu AwadIsrael Defense Forces

 

This article received 0 comments