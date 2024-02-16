Hamas apparently kills Palestinian teen taking food from aid shipment

Teenager gunned down amid a scuffle over humanitarian aid at the Rafah Crossing

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid that entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on October 21, 2023.
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid that entered the Gaza Strip from Egypt via the Rafah border crossing on October 21, 2023.Mohammed Abed/AFP

Hamas police on Friday killed a Palestinian teenager amid a scuffle over humanitarian aid at the Rafah Crossing, footage posted to social media appeared to show. 

Reports on the X platform and in media outlets named the victim as Mohammad El-Arga, saying he tried to grab food from an aid shipment when he was gunned down.  

It is understood that in the ensuing scuffle members of the victim’s extended family began rioting at the crossing and clashing with Hamas authorities.

